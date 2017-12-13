Spotify comes to Amazon Echo multi-room music streaming
Amazon has finally announced that Spotify is now available to stream to multiple Amazon Echo speakers at the same time. The ability to stream multi-room audio to Echo speakers has been available for a few months, but Spotify hasn't been a supported service up until now.
The update means you can now stream your favourite Spotify tracks to a group of two or more Echo speakers.
To take advantage of the feature, you will need to create a group within the Alexa app if you haven't already done so, and give the group a name. If you have multiple speakers downstairs for example, you can name the group 'downstairs'. To get music playing from Spotify across all Echo speakers, simply say "Alexa, play Elton John on downstairs from Spotify" and Alexa will oblige. In the US, SiriusXM is now supported alongside Spotify too.
As with the services already supported by Amazon multi-room music, you can't stream Spotify using an Amazon Tap in the US, or any third-party speakers that are Alexa-enabled, meaning you can't combine an Alexa-enabled Sonos One with an Echo, for example.
From our experience, you don't need to perform any app updates to take advantage of the new feature, it should just work next time you open the app.
- Wow! Amazon Echo Show gets a huge £70 knocked off for Christmas
- Smart Christmas lights: How to add voice controls and more to your Christmas lights with Alexa, Google Home or Siri
- You can now listen to BBC radio and podcasts through Amazon Echo and Alexa devices
- Spotify comes to Amazon Echo multi-room music streaming
- How to set up and play music on multiple Amazon Echo devices
- Ecovacs Deebot R95 MKII robot vacuum cleaner review: A smart luxury addition to your cleaning arsenal
- Google Home vs Google Home Mini vs Google Home Max: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?
- Amazing Echo bargains! Amazon Echo Dot is just £35 for Christmas
- Ikea and Sonos join forces for all-new smart home music products
- Google pulls YouTube support from Echo Show, Fire TV to lose access in New Year
Comments