Spotify comes to Amazon Echo multi-room music streaming

Amazon has finally announced that Spotify is now available to stream to multiple Amazon Echo speakers at the same time. The ability to stream multi-room audio to Echo speakers has been available for a few months, but Spotify hasn't been a supported service up until now.

The update means you can now stream your favourite Spotify tracks to a group of two or more Echo speakers.

To take advantage of the feature, you will need to create a group within the Alexa app if you haven't already done so, and give the group a name. If you have multiple speakers downstairs for example, you can name the group 'downstairs'. To get music playing from Spotify across all Echo speakers, simply say "Alexa, play Elton John on downstairs from Spotify" and Alexa will oblige. In the US, SiriusXM is now supported alongside Spotify too.

As with the services already supported by Amazon multi-room music, you can't stream Spotify using an Amazon Tap in the US, or any third-party speakers that are Alexa-enabled, meaning you can't combine an Alexa-enabled Sonos One with an Echo, for example.

From our experience, you don't need to perform any app updates to take advantage of the new feature, it should just work next time you open the app.