Ikea and Sonos join forces for all-new smart home music products

Furniture designer and retailer Ikea has announced a partnership with Sonos to create new products in the future.

Ikea recently moved into the smart home sector with intelligent lighting and other connected home gadgets, but this latest collaboration could see the brand integrate Sonos technology into its home furnishings and/or smart home platforms.

You'll have a while to wait though, as the first Ikea and Sonos collaboration will be launched in store in 2019. The partnership is likely to result in more than one product, however.

"Together with Sonos we want to democratise music and sound in the home, and we want to create products designed for how people listen together at home," said Ikea Home smart business leader Björn Block.

"By teaming up with Sonos we want to combine Ikea home furnishing knowledge with Sonos’ expertise within great home sound."

Sonos' CEO, Patrick Spence, added: "We believe that sound should be a considered element of home design, and together we will work with Ikea to create products and experiences that make people’s home look and sound more amazing."

Sonos recently launched the Sonos One, its latest connected speaker that features Alexa voice control and the ability to add other services, such as Google Assistant, in future.