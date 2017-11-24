Black Friday US 2017: Get an amazing Ring Stick up Cam and Solar Panel set for more than $150 off

We've covered the Ring doorbell deals in the UK but there are also plenty of amazing Black Friday bargains to be had on Ring products in the US too.

For example, for today, 24 November, only, Amazon.com has slashed $157 off the price of a RinG Stick up Cam and Solar Panel bundle. Basically, for little more than the price of one Stick up Cam you can get a Solar Panel to keep it charged. What's more, you get an additional Stick up Cam and Solar panel combo.

The dual set will set you back just $299 for Black Friday. Amazing.

There are also great deals on the Ring Video Doorbell and its US successor, the hardwired Ring Video Doorbell Pro. The former is available for $99 - normally costing $179. The Pro version is $199 for Black Friday - normally $249.

You can buy all three Ring products in the States from Amazon.com below:

You can also read our review of the original Ring Video Doorbell here: