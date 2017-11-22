  1. Home
Not a Black Friday deal: Ring Video Doorbell with 2077 sapphires, 43 diamonds and 98g of gold costs a mere $100,000

|
Ring has unveiled the very limited-edition Ring Elite Crown Jewel, with jewels set into an 18K gold faceplate and yours for a very reasonable $100,000. 

While most of the world is shopping for Black Friday Ring Doorbell bargains, this special edition - limited to 10 units - will be going on sale at Selfridges.

This isn't just an expression of excess however, because the proceeds from the sale of this doorbell, decorated by jewellery specialist Bijan, will be going to charities to help reduce crime in the UK. 

It's based on the Ring Video Doorbell Elite, a flush designed doorbell which would normally cost £449.

If that all sounds a bit rich to you, then perhaps you'd be more interested in some of the real Ring Black Friday deals?

You can currently get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 at reduced price, and the original Ring Video Doorbell even cheaper, check them out on the links below: 

