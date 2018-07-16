Ring is no longer a newcomer on the smart home scene, but now a well-known household name. So much so, that the company was recently acquired by Amazon. No surprise then that the Ring Video Doorbell is discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Solving the problem of how to drag the doorbell into the connected era, Ring will let your doorbell ring on your phone or PC, let you see who is at the door, as well as talk to that person. It brings security and convenience to your home.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the very best video doorbells on the market. Featuring 1080p video capture, motion and people detection, Amazon Alexa compatibility and more besides.

The kit includes chime and transformer, but you will need an existing hardwired doorbell to replace and installation by a professional. With a £90 saving this Amazon Prime Day, now is the perfect time to pick one up. At £149, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a smart home bargain.