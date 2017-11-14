Muse is an Alexa device for your car that allows music, navigation access

Amazon's Alexa assistant is officially coming to cars.

Sure, vehicles can already integrate the technology, but those are few and far between. Then, there's Garmin, which has made a GPS device-speaker thing that includes Alexa in order to serve up spoken turn-by-turn directions in your vehicle, but it costs a whopping $150 and isn't exactly meant for streaming tunes. So, what are your options? Enter: Muse by Speak Music, the startup also behind the Melody app.

It's a new Alexa device that allows you to access your music using Alexa. It's described as the “first pure Amazon Alexa-enabled device for your car" - and it costs just $49.99. Muse is a small, Bluetooth-enabled device that attaches to your centre console. It requires an iPhone or Android device with a data plan, the Muse app, and audio input if you don't want to connect it to your car via Bluetooth.

Just open the Muse app on your phone and link your device with your Amazon Alexa account. From there, whether you're connected via Bluetooth or audio input, you can speak voice commands in order to queue up music, podcasts, and directions in your car. It also supports hands-free calling and allows you to interact with Alexa devices at home. And you can do all that while keeping your hands on the wheel.

So, while you're driving, with your eyes on the road, you can lock your doors at home, close the garage, shut off the coffee pot, adjust your thermostat, and more. The only downside we can see is that it doesn't support Spotify, but apparently, that's in the works.