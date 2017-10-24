Wink Lookout is an affordable smart home security system from Will.i.am

Wink is going all in on home security.

Wink is an easy-to-use smart home device platform that artist Will.i.am bought earlier this year. It sells things like smart light bulbs and a proprietary hub. It also supports both Alexa and Google Home. And, now, it's offering Wink Lookout, a smart home security system that includes two motion sensor mounts for doors and windows, a third for ground-level sensing, and a siren/chime device.

The siren/chime makes a noise and a flash to alert you of intruders. The bundle also includes the Wink hub, which all the devices communicate with, and it all works through the free Wink mobile app that has been updated to show a new dashboard. Alerts will come from there if the sensors go off, and you can use the app to turn off the siren, call emergency services, and monitor things overall.

Lookout costs just $199, and there are no required monthly fees. Wink will start selling it from 31 October in the US at Home Depot and Amazon. You can also buy the individual pieces separately: the door/window sensor costs $30; the siren and chime costs $40; and the ground motion sensor costs $40. There's no word on UK pricing or availability, though we will update this post when we know more.

Keep in mind most other smart security systems are far more expensive and have subscriptions. Nest Guard costs $499, for instance. Ring Protect, however, starts at $199, but it has a $100 subscription monitoring service, though you don't have to buy it to use Protect.