The Philips Hue smart lighting system is one of the best on the market. It allows you to seamlessly control the brightness in your room from a mobile device or connected personal assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant or Apple devices.

Amazon has a Prime Day deal, which comprises 2x 10W E27 colour bulbs and and the Philips Hue Bridge for just £79.99 - saving you £55 on the normal price.

The colour Hue bulbs are what started the smart lighting revolution, letting you change the shade of colour, the brightness, or the temperature of white light, to get the perfect lighting setup for your home. With the included bridge, this is all you need to get started with Philips Hue.

The great thing about the Hue system is that there are loads of different bulb types, as well as switches and dimmers, making it one of the most versatile systems out there. Philips Hue is also widely compatible with other smart home systems, so control is easy.

These bulbs can be expensive, so Prime Day is the perfect time to buy - but be fast, as the discounts only last until the end of 17 July.