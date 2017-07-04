TP-Link Deco M5 mesh Wi-Fi system comes with built-in virus and malware protection

There are multiple mesh networking solutions hitting the market right now, much to the benefit of home Wi-Fi connectivity. Google Wifi is perhaps the most famous, but it is not the only system available.

TP-Link has now joined the fray, with its Deco M5 system. For £230 you get three Deco units, each with dual-band AC1300 connectivity, capable of up to 400Mbps speeds through the 2.4GHz band and up to 867Mbps speeds on the 5GHz band.

They all work together to cover your home (up to 4,500 sq ft) with a blanket of Wi-Fi signal, so you shouldn't get dead spots or drop out. What's more, the Deco M5 system is the first to come with anti-virus and malware software built-in.

TP-Link has partnered with Trend Micro to ensure virus and malware protection is offered at source, potentially blocking invasive software before it gets to your systems. It's also completely free for the first three years of product use.

After three years, customers can either choose to pay a monthly subscription or opt to continue to use their Deco devices without anti-virus software support.

Set-up and maintenance of the Deco M5 units is all done through a simple-to-use Deco mobile app for iOS and Android.

You can buy the TP-Link Deco M5 whole home mesh Wi-Fi solution from Amazon.co.uk for £229.99 here.

The system is also available in the US with an RRP of £299.99. It is available from Amazon.com.