Master Lock Select Access Smart is a digital safe for your keys

Master Lock, an American security company with nearly 100 years of experience, has released the Select Access Smart digital safe to keep items such as keys protected from thieves and to give access to trusted people.

The Select Access Smart is a relatively compact box, measuring 13cm high and 8cm wide, and is constructed from zinc. Master Lock knows it will be used outside most of the time, so has tucked electrical components away behind a bumper to make sure they're weatherproof.

Master Lock's new safe is controlled via the Vault eLocks smartphone app, available for iOS and Android. As long as you have your phone on you, and Bluetooth is turned on, you can press the button on the front of the safe to open it. You don't need to get your phone out your pocket and hold it near the box.

The owner or admin of the safe can give permission for any of their contacts to be able to open it via Bluetooth, and can set whether access is permanent, or just on a temporary basis. Access can even be set by day and time, so you could give limited access to a builder for example, just for when you know they're going to be at your house when you're out.

However, if the app isn't installed, access can still be granted by entering a numerical code on the backlit keypad on the front of the safe.

Not only can the app be used to grant access to other users, but it can also warn of any suspicious activity, such as someone trying to break in.

The built-in battery claims to last for two years, but when it does eventually run out, and someone still needs access before replacing the CR123 cylinder battery, a jump function can give a small boost of battery so the keys can be accessed.

The Master Lock Select Access Smart is available now for £109.