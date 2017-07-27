  1. Home
Ring Video Doorbell 2 now available in UK too, 1080p and removable battery

Last month, Ring announced a second generation version of its famed Ring Video Doorbell for the US, this time with a removable battery pack so you don't have to take the entire unit off the wall. Now it is available in the UK too.

Not to be confused with the also available Ring Pro, the Ring 2 ups the ante when it comes to video quality too. It is now able to record and stream in 1080p rather than 720p. In addition, it adopts the interchangeable faceplates concept from the Ring Pro.

It looks similar to the first-generation device, being a wireless, connected doorbell with a 160-degree field of view and 180-degree motion detection angle.

There is two-way audio, so users can speak to a visitor via a smartphone or computer and vice versa. And as well as utilise the rechargeable battery, it can be wired into an existing doorbell transformer connection (8-24VAC).

Its night vision talents are improved over the original model, but Wi-Fi is the same, supporting 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz).

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is available in the UK and US. You can get it at Selfridges in the UK, Best Buy and Home Depot in the US. It is also available for both regions from ring.com itself.

The price is £179 in the UK, $199 in the US and it should be as easy to install as the original - which we found to be a doddle when we reviewed it back in August last year.

