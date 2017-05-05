GE's new Sol smart lamp comes with Alexa, now available to preorder
GE made a cool, multifunctional lamp with built-in Amazon Alexa.
It actually announced the light in December, but now we know it will be called C by GE Sol. It’s part of GE’s C-branded line of smart lights. We also now know that it will cost $199.99 when it starts shipping in September. But, if you preorder it now, you can get it for $160. There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability. We've contacted GE for more details and will let you know.
- Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device
- Amazon Echo Look is the personal assistant that replaces your mirror
The Sol is a 60-watt equivalent light. It features a circular LED light and doubles as a hands-free voice assistant and Bluetooth speaker. It can also act like a clock. GE said you can "enable a clock function that puts illumination around the ring where clock hands would go in a traditional clock". And, like most smart lights today, it can be set to use either a warmer or cooler light.
GE has claimed Sol is the first Amazon Alexa-embedded lighting product. If this sort of thing interests you, preorder it now and take advantage of the limited-time, 20-per cent discount.
- Facebook delayed unveiling its smart speaker due to recent data scandal
- How to make Google Home play music through a Bluetooth speaker
- Putting the Home in HomePod: The new housing development that’s smart from day one
- Foxconn to acquire Belkin for $866 million
- Amazon Alexa Easter Eggs: Your complete guide to funny Alexa commands
- Secure your house for less with £50 off the Ring Floodlight Cam
- Panasonic GA10 review: Google Home, but better
- Virgin Media's ludicrously fast 350Mbps broadband now available
- Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £34
- Echo bargains! Easter Sales offer £15 Echo and £10 Echo Dot discounts
Comments