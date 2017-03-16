Grohe Sense can help protect your home from flooding and water damage

There are a fair few smart home products on the market but not all of them really help or improve our lives. The technology is maturing but there are many devices that exist because they sound cool in paper but have little benefit in the real world.

Grohe Sense, on the other hand, is something we can see making a big difference to people's homes. It doesn't switch on the lights, or play music when you stroll into a room, but it can save you an enormous amount of money.

That's because it does the invisible but useful job of helping to prevent expensive leaks and water damage in your home. The smart water sensor monitors humidity and leaks in order to inform you before true disaster happens.

A Grohe Sense Guard can even be installed in the mains water pipe to switch off the water supply automatically if there is a burst pipe somewhere in the home. It can also detect for frost risk.

Both devices work with a Grohe Ondus application for iOS and Android.

They will be available from May priced at £51.99 for the Grohe Sense, which can be placed anywhere around the house, £439 for the Grohe Sense Guard.

You can find out more information, including stockists, from the dedicated website.