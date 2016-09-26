Sofas are now getting smart and can be controlled with ROM’s Aladin app

Our homes are getting smarter and smarter by the day, we’ve seen smart plugs, smart coffee machines and smart thermostats. One area we thought perhaps couldn’t be made smart though is the sofa. British sofa company ROM has different ideas though and has found a way to incorporate a smartphone into your sitting experience.

The company has come up with the Aladin app, which can be used with any of the company's five Premium2 sofas, with the smart technology being available as an optional extra from £185. Once specified, the app can be used to individually control each seat, with up to five different seating positions available per seat. Settings can be stored for each seat, so you can sit down, press a button and have the sofa adjust to your seating preference.

You don’t have to lift a finger to reset the sofa to its normal position either. Just tap a button and it will morph into its resting state.

ROM has heavily embraced apps and smart technology, as the whole ordering process for its sofa is done on an iROM app in-store, so you can see what your sofa will look as you’re making changes. ROM’s smart sofa technology is available to order now on the Bellona, Jupiter, Fortuna, Remus and Levana ranges.