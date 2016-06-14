How to make your kitchen smart

The kitchen is transformed by smartness, whether it's a gadget or home appliance you can control from anywhere in the world, or a kitchen scale or steak grill that's more accurate than previous versions.

Some smart kitchen gadgets incorporate recipe apps so you can cook more easily, while others help you work out what's gone wrong without having to call in an engineer. There are technological solutions to air that's too rich with smells or allergens, too.

Choose a dish from the range of recipes in the iPhone and iPad companion apps and the Drop wireless scales work with the app.

Therefore, if you pour the sugar in and find there's not enough for the stipulated amount, it cleverly resizes the dish to suit.

The scales are accurate to under a gram and the recipes are all designed to be made in a single bowl, so there's less washing up after.

PRICE: $99.95 from getdrop.com

This tabletop electric grill, available in the summer, promises the perfect steak. You can control it from a smartphone or iPad app but there are dials to use it directly, too.

Its strength comes from its accuracy - it controls the temperature uniformly across the grill to within 0.3F - so it's cooked with more natural moisture retained.

A lid stops cool air from interfering with the result. The iPad app lets you select which cut of meat you're using and how well done you like it, though you can add time for longer heat to get it just right.

PRICE: $199 from cindercooks.com

If you use your kitchen to dine in, too, it's important to get the ambience just right. Philips Hue is a hugely versatile system, with individual lights, lighting strips and portable lights.

You can set them to change colour or stay at the exact colour you choose from the 16 million on offer. There are also moody suggestions like Cozy Candle and Night Adventure (oh my).

It's all controlled from a smartphone app so you can set it to come on as you arrive home, or turn on as a security feature when you're away.

PRICE: Prices vary, from meethue.com

Thanks to capsule coffee machines like Nespresso, it's easy to have a drink made from your favourite coffee beans in seconds. Maybe you want it sooner than that though.

The Nespresso Prodigio is a connected machine so you can tell it to get brewing downstairs while you're dressing, or set a schedule to sync with your alarm or the time your favourite TV show ends.

Not only does the smartphone app connect wirelessly to a nearby machine, it reports on the water level and even whether the machine needs descaling.

PRICE: $249 from nespresso.com

Our homes are now so efficient at staying warm or cold, they're often shut tight, which means there's plenty of room for aromas from spicy cooking to wet dog.

What's more, bacteria can be snugly wafting through the air too. The Honeywell 24V air purifier uses ultraviolet to remove airborne particles like pollen and reduces odours, allowing you to breathe easy again. Please put the dog in the shower first though.

PRICE: $349.99 from yourhome.honeywell.com

No more sticky notes on the the fridge thanks to the modern equivalent: Triby. The E-ink display can show scribbles you draw on your smartphone app, and when a new message appears, a yellow flag pops out of the side of the unit.

You can receive phone calls over Wi-Fi as well as play internet radio and even Spotify Connect. It sticks to the fridge magnetically but because it's battery-powered you can take it around the house.

Triby incorporates Amazon's Alexa voice control for extra tasks like answering questions and adding items to shopping lists.

PRICE: $199 from invoxia.com

The Honeywell Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector is an early warning system that notifies you on your smartphone when a leak is detected or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice. By catching it early, you may be able to avoid expensive repairs and loss of treasured items. To find out more visit Honeywell.com

This article was created in association with Honeywell.