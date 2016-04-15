This mattress warns you when someone else is having sex in your bed

In a bid to put an end to infidelity, Spanish matress company Durmet has come up with a mattress that knows when someone else is in your bed. More crucially it can detect sex, that isn't you, and alert you to the apparent adultery.

The smart mattress, dubbed Smartress, uses 24 ultrasonic sensors that, in conjunction with an algorithm, can detect the frequency and intensity of bouncing on its surface. It can then use its battery powered brain to send a message to the owner.

It doesn't appear to be smart enough to recognise your particular, ahem, bedroom efforts. But rather it knows you're away and that there is something untoward going on in your bed.

This is apparently smart enough to recognise the difference between someone sitting on the bed, say, and the real deal going down. So you shouldn't get alerts every time the kids jump on the bed or someone's sitting in the bedroom.

The mattress has been created to deal with the apparently huge "Global Infidelity Crisis" problem of adultery in Spain. The company slogan goes: "If your partner isn't faithful, at least your mattress is."

Pricing is not listed on the site but if you're interested you can apply online for more details on how to get yours.

