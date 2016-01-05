New devices from iKettle-maker send alerts when you're running low on milk and more

The company that brought you the iKettle has turned its attention to other smart accessories meant for the kitchen.

It's announced at CES 2016 in Las Vegas three new products, with the idea of helping out those of you who need a bit of assistance when it comes to remembering what's stocked in your fridge or going on the kitchen. For instance, one of the new connected products is called the Smarter Fridge Cam. It's exactly what you think it is: a camera for your fridge so you can see the goods inside.

Smarter Fridge Cam attaches to the inside of your fridge via a suction mount and takes snapshots of the contents within. You then open up the Smarter app while out and about at - let's say - a grocery store, and you'll therefore know what you are running low on or need to buy. But that's not all: the company also unveiled Smarter Mats that can be placed in your fridge or a cupboard.

These connected mats give you a real-time reading of how much of something you have left. So, if you only got a bit of milk left, the Smarter Mat, in conjunction withe Smarter app, will alert you that you're due to get more milk. It will also be able to suggest recipes and populate a shopping list based on what you have in your fridge and cupboards - so long as you got a mat for every thing.

The last product is called Smarter Detect. This one is a bit odd. It basically texts you when it detects noises in your kitchen or other rooms, such as when your oven is going off or the dryer has finished or the fridge door has been left open. We can't imagine why you wouldn't hear these beeps and alarms in the first place, but we guess if you're out of the house, this system would come in handy.

All three products are compatible with iOS and Android devices and will be available from summer 2016. No word yet on pricing, but you'll be able to buy them from Apple, Amazon, Smarter itself, and other major retailers.