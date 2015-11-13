Install the latest tech in your home and you could get £10K extra when you sell it

Smarthomes aren't just smart. They're also more valuable, it seems.

A new Barclays Mortgages survey has revealed that upgrading the tech across your house will not ony make it relevant in these modern times, but also make it attractive to potential buyers. You could end up getting upwards of £10,000 extra for your home, should you plan to sell it.

The survey, carried out online in October, had a sample size of 4,370 UK adults (aged 18+), of whom 2,734 were homeowners. It determined that UK residents desire houses fitted with the latest technology. On average, they are willing to pay £3,310 more for a new home that comes fully equipped with things like smart heating systems and smart appliances, with some even willing to pay up to £10,000 extra on a smarthome.



The most common technologies UK residents are interested in are ones related to a home's infrastructure. About 36 per cent of UK residents surveyed said they want USB connections, while 51 per cent want super-fast broadband capability, and 27 per cent want money-saving devices like smart meters and solar panels. It seems, too, that UK homeowners are willing to invest in these technologies in order to entice buyers.

Many of the respondents, 26 per cent in fact, have already installed super-fast internet in their homes (via fibre optic cabling). The one area where they are reluctant to invest, however, is in smart appliances, such as fridges, with only 10 per cent saying they would consider it.

A seperate survey, which was also carried out online in October, had a total sample size of 1,560 UK adults (aged 18+) in each of the following cities: Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Newcastle, Norwich, and York. The results found residents in York are willing to pay the most at an average of £1,583 to live on the cutting edge (over double the national average), followed by London and Newcastle.

On the other hand, Leeds residents are only willing to spend £585 for their upgrades, and the same can be said for residents in Edinburgh and Norwich. In other words, if you live in York or London or Newcastle and are considering putting your home up for sale in the near future, now is the time to invest in technology!

Chances are, it'll pay off in the end.