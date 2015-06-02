Musio is a cute AI robot that shares emotions, assists, and controls your home

Artificially-intelligent robots are about to hit the market. Well, actually, a very early version one of might launch.

A software firm called AKAStudy has introduced Musio, an Android-based robot. It uses the company's machine learning and natural language technology in order to engage in what seems like fluid and natural conversations with you. It can even burp, tell jokes, and appears to have feelings or emotions.

It's capable of alerting you when an email pops up in your inbox or when your next appointment is scheduled. It can also work with connected gadgets in your smarthome, such as lightbulbs. Heck, if you want to know how to spell a word, Musio will let you know that too. It also learns you and your habits over time.

In other words: Musio is like Google Now and Siri and Cortana combined, but with a little bit of personality and cuteness sprinkled on top. AKA needs to raise $50,000 on Indiegogo in order to started manufacturing Musio (it's already raised $21,122), with pricing starting at $99 for a “simple brain” version of the robot.

Musio is available in smart and genuis versions as well. If you order now, you can get 50 per cent off the expected retail price. AKAStudy says it'll include free international shipping until 14 June. Watch the trailer above to find out more.