Haier Dual-Drum washing machine offers smart control, smart washing flexibility

Haier introduced its Dual-Drum washing machine at the IFA 2015 Global Press Conference in Malta, a machine comes with plenty of appeal.

It might stand slightly taller than a typical appliance, but this Dual-Drum machine brings convenience that should give it pride of place in any utility room.

At the name suggest, it offers two washing drums - one rated a 3kg capacity, the other at 7kg - meaning you can run two wash cycles at the same time.

This might seem like a frivolous luxury, but for anyone with a busy family, the appeal is obvious: you can separate your loads and washing them in one go, rather than having to wait for the end of the cycle. That's going to save you time on washing days.

The smaller top drum also has its attractions, as it's ideal for those smaller loads like delicates. Putting both doors on the front is more practical than LG's drawer-based Twin Wash machine that was introduced at CES 2015.

The Haier Dual-Drum also offers smart controls. Not only is it compatible with phones and tablets, so you can be alerted when the cycle is finished, but the single touch interface at the top of the washer is slick and easy to use.

It's simple to switch between the settings for each drum, with a nice big graphical interface making it easy to select the wash programme you like.

There's no pricing or availability yet, but Haier has confirmed it will be showcasing the new Dual-Drum washer at IFA 2015 in Berlin in September.