Hoover Wizard lets you control your entire smart kitchen from your phone and PC

Hoover has unleashed its new Wizard range of smart kitchen appliances to let you control it all from your smartphone.

Long gone are the days of Hoover just making vacuum cleaners, it's got its sights set on the kitchen now. The Wizard range is Wi-Fi controlled meaning the oven, hob, hood, fridge-freezer, washing machine and dishwasher all work with your phone and PC.

Smart controls mean you can not only turn on and off the Wizard devices via your phone but you'll be able to track them too. Want to see what heat the chicken is cooking at in the oven and when it will be done? That should be possible right from your seat in the other room with a glance at your handset.

The Hoover Wizard range will work with Android 4.0 and newer, iOS 7 and newer plus Windows PCs via its multi-platform app. Users can monitor energy consumption, access favourite programmes, receive alert messages and check appliance status.

Steve Macdonald, trade marketing director of Hoover freestanding division, claims this complete connected range is an industry first. He says: "Our new Wizard range offers retailers a truly unique proposition with consumers no longer needing to be at home to stay in control. They can preheat the oven from their desk, put a wash on while walking the dog or even wash the dishes from the gym."

Hoover will officially launch the Wizard range in "early summer".

