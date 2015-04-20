Ikea thinks in 2025 we'll be cooking on tables that project recipes and more

Ikea dreamed up a concept kitchen for this year's Milan design week, giving the world a look at how Ikea products - combined with realistic technology - could revolutionise how we cook up dinner in 2025.

Ikea put the concept, called Ikea Temporary, on display as a pop-up near Zona Tortona. It's selling over 200 products at the pop up as well as presenting prototypes that are the result of a collaboration between Ikea, IDEO, students of the School of Industrial Design at the Ingvar Kamprad Design Centre at Lund University, and the Industrial Design department at Eindhoven University of Technology.

The presentation focuses on storage, waste, water, and cooking. It showcases, for instance, inductive cooling containers and smart packages instead of bulky refrigerators, an integrated recycling system that separates non-organic waste by material, and an efficient sink with two plug holes (one for water that can be reused and one for water that should be flushed into the sewage system).

But the standout prototype is a table that reminds us a lot of the desk projector that Sony unveiled at CES 2015. Sony's projector can be placed over a table and uniquely supports interactive touch, so you can project a DVD cover, then touch that cover, and start playing the movie through the same projector. Ikea has taken that same idea and applied it to Table For Living.

The concept features a camera-equipped projector that can project recipes onto its surface and even recognises what ingredients you have on the table in order to serve up suggested recipes. It'll also weigh your food and tell you how to cut specific ingredients, among other things. There's induction coils in the table too, so you can cook on the same space space used for preparing meals.

None of these prototypes are for sale, of course. The idea is that Ikea wants to show you how technology will transform the kitchen within a decade, and hopefully, you'll be able to stop by your local Ikea to pick up some of these products on the cheap.