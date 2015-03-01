Ikea brings wireless charging furniture to the UK as part of new 'Home Smart' plan

Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea has unleashed a range of furniture with built-in wireless charging spots.

The range will be soon available in the UK, and the idea is that it should conveniently help you charge your mobile devices while at home. Ikea said it is making the new range as part of a long-term commitment plan called Home Smart, which we're assuming is a spin on smarthome, and the furniture pieces include floor lamps, table lamps, and work lamps with integrated charging pads.

The range further includes a Nordmärke wireless charging pad with three ports. It's meant for office spaces or homes with large families, so that multiple people can charge their devices at the same time, and because everything in the range is made to be wireless, you'll never have to see a wad of messy cables hanging from your furniture. The furniture should be aesthetically-pleasing and minimal.

Every product also comes with a USB outlet for charging additional devices. Alongside the range, Ikea is marketing a new Jyseen wireless charger that can be fitted to existing, pre-made Ikea pieces. It'll fit into the cable outlet of standard Ikea desks, for instance.

The wireless pads support the Qi wireless charging standard, but Ikea plans to also sell an added a selection of wireless charging covers for iPhone 4, iPhone, 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy S4, and Samsung Galaxy S5.

Everything will launch in UK Ikea stores from mid-April 2015. You'll also be able to buy online, with products starting from £30.

