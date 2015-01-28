Luna mattress cover tracks your sleep and controls your smarthome at night

Just when you thought there was an internet-connected device for every type of mundane task, such as locking your door or setting the temperature, a smart mattress comes along capable of doing all those things as well as monitoring your sleep habits. It's called Luna.

Luna just launched on Indiegogo and has already raised over $150,000 in contributing, beating its goal of $100,000. The queen-sized version of Luna costs $199, but for that expensive price, you're essentially getting an intelligent sheet that can manage your bed temperature (dual too, for both sides of the bed), control your smart home, read your sleep patterns, and more.

It works like this: Lay down on your bed. That's it. The Luna app, which you can use to warm or cool down your bed, set wake-up alarms, etc, will display charts depicting your sleep phases, heart rate, and breathing rate, without you having to wear anything to bed. It also works with smart home devices, allowing Luna to automatically lock your doors, for instance, or turn on a security system.

Luna learns you and your patterns too, so if you accidentally nod off, it will set your bed to a comfortable temperature, make sure your wake-up alarms are set, and do whatever else you have the Luna app programed to do. At the moment, Luna touting integration with Nest, and it's probably working on deals with more partners. Check out the video below for more details.

Two more things... Luna is machine washable, and it's a low-voltage product that features proprietary tech, which supposedly mean it's safe to use while sleeping.