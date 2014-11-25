Onecue is both a universal remote and a hub for smart devices, can pre-order it now

There is a new universal remote available that'll control your entertainment system as well as all the smart objects in your house such as lightbulbs or even window blinds. It's called Onecue.

Onecue is described as a control centre because it can, well, control multiple media and smart home devices. It has a single, easy-to-use interface that you manage via hand or other gestures. In fact Onecue is developed by a company, called Eyesight, which specialises in making machine vision, gesture recognition solutions, and touch-free interfaces for other companies like Lenovo, Philips, and Toshiba.

Onecue is a standalone unit and sits on top of a TV or shelf. It wirelessly connects to TVs, set-top boxes, digital media players, satellite and cable boxes, stereo receivers, game consoles, and smart devices such as the Nest Learning Thermostat and Philips Hue. To control any of these devices, simply use gestures. There's also an iOS or Android app that streamlines device setup and allows you to group devices together.

With a single wave, for instance, you can turn on three separate devices at once. You can even wave your hand around to change your room temperature, or you can literally shush the Onecue to mute multiple devices at once. The possibilities are endless. In fact, watch the video below for more information about what you can do with Onecue.

Onecue is now available for pre-order at theonecue.com. It costs $129 and will ship in early 2015. It is expected to cost $199 when it hits retail.