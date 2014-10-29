MAID microwave oven learns your eating habits and suggests your next meal

The kitchen is an ideal place for smart device innovation, with just about every appliance ripe for a technological boost and connection to the internet.

The MAID (Make All Incredible Dishes) Oven is one such device - a microwave oven that will learn your eating habits, even the amount of calories you consume each day, and then suggest new recipes for you to try out.

It can even improve a recipe you cook over and over again, in order for the end product to better suit your taste.

Currently listed on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $50,000 (£31,000), the MAID Oven uses optimisation algorithms for its personalisation engine in order to better understand your food wants and needs. You input basic details to begin with and works in conjunction with a smartphone application to use activity tracking data and the food you cook regularly. It will then draw on a massive library of crowd-sourced recipes to make suggestions.

The small touchscreen on the oven - which is also controllable by voice or gesture - can be used to watch videos of recipes being made. It will also display step-by-step guides of how to make the final dish using the oven itself. And as the recipes are all by the manufacturer and/or other MAID owners, all times and temperatures for cooking are set automatically.

At time of writing, SectorQube has secured a little less than $2,500 of its goal but has 34 days left to find the rest.

Early backers are able to get a MAID Oven for as little as $369. The only catch is that it won't be available for shipping for a year, with an expected delivery date of November 2015.