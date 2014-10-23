Great digital taps to bring some smart to your kitchen and bathroom

Kitchens and bathrooms aren't usually the first rooms in the house you would associate with being smart but that's not to say they can't be, in fact you'd be surprised.

Digital taps have become more and more popular in public buildings, such as airports thanks to their hygiene benefits but there are a few companies that do them for domestic use too meaning you could have one in your own kitchen or bathroom if you have some extra cash. They help save water and keep your taps shiny, all while looking pretty damn cool, so here are a few to check out.

German maufacturer Grohe does a range of digital and sensor taps for both the kitchen and the bathroom including the Ondus Digital range that comes in four finishes and features wall and basin mounted taps.

There is a chrome finish, a white finish, a frosted titanium finish and a velvet black finish and the range comes with digital controls so you can pre-programme your preferences including temperature, flow rate and duration.

When it comes to the kitchen, Grohe offers the Minta Touch that features a modern and minimalist curved C spout or a straight L spout, but what makes it more exciting than any other kitchen tap is the inclusion of the company's EasyTouch technology.

The technology allows you to start the flow of water by touching any part of the tap with any part of your hand, elbow or lower arm so you if you're covered in turkey stuffing, you won't get it all over your shiny tap. We'd also be tempted to see if you can turn it on with your foot just for fun.

Crosswater Digital has a few different types of digital controls including a one-way control option called Solo, a two-way control option called Duo and total control with Elite, along with basin mixers.

The Elite model has an LED screen, comes in black and white colour options and allows you to control both your bath and shower. It also has a little added extra on top of its individual settings though as it comes with a smartphone app so you can fill your bath up from bed - one warm place to the next.

Hansgrohe is another German brand like Grohe and its premium Axor range offers a number of electronic taps including a couple that were designed in collaboration with designers such as Philippe Starck.

The Hansgrohe Axor Starck basin mixer is battery operated and comes with temperature control and a couple of rinse settings including a hygiene one that automatically makes the tap run for 10 seconds every 24 hours after the last operation, although we'd hope you use a bathroom tap more than that.

Moving into shower territory, Grohe is back with the F-digital Deluxe that offers Bluetooth technology to give you the perfect home spa experience, although you'll need a little more cash for this one which should be obvious from the "home spa" part.

The Grohe Spa F-digital Deluxe collection will allow you to control the light, sound and steam modules of the range from your Android or iOS device so you can create the perfect mood in your bathroom ready in time for after dinner.