Smanos wants to bring app-controlled security to your home

Smanos is hoping to make your home the smartest it can be with its security, monitoring and automation solutions, and we saw a couple of its options during at Computers Unlimited showcase in London.

The systems are plug and play so, in theory, you should be able to install it yourself. The idea is that you buy a starter kit and add modules to it, similar to how you would build a Philips Hue system for example.

It means you can start small but "dream big" as the company motto says. There are a range of systems available for the UK and Europe including the W100 dual network Wi-Fi / PSTN Dual Mode Alarm system that features a central alarm controller.

The controller remins us of Eve from Wall-e, has a touch panel and it communicates with the system's sensors and detectors around your home.

The central alarm controller can store up to six preprogrammed numbers so when the alarm is triggered, it will dial out to one of the numbers for a response. If the landline is out of action, the system will still be able to send out alerts and you can also control it from the iOS or Android app.

The W100 starter kit comes with the central alarm control, a door or window sensor that will trigger the alarm when opened and a motion sensor. There are also two remote control fobs that will allow you to activate or deactivate the alarm but chances are it would be easier to do from your phone.

Another system available from Smanos is the X330 3G Alarm that comes with its own SIM-slot. The design of this model was a little more simplistic than the W100 controller and looked more like what you would expect from an alarm system.

Again, you can control it with the iOS or Android app, but this system will also text you notifications and let you to control it through SMS.

The X330 starter kit also offers two remote control fobs, a motion sensor and the window or door sensor, plus there is a backup battery on board this model too.

Smanos do a number of other system options and add-ons including solar-panel sirens, panic buttons, smoke detectors, glass break detectors and a HD camera, among many more.

The list goes on and on, so if you after a system that you can set up yourself and allows you to have complete control over your home from your smartphone, Smanos is worth looking into.

The Smanos W100 Wi-Fi starter system costs €189 and the Smanos X330 starter kit will set you back €199.