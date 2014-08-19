  Climote upgrades ScottishPower users to smart heating controls at home

Climote, the smarthome climate control, is going to be available to all ScottishPower customers after the two signed a deal together.

That means that whether at home or out and about people will be able to control their home's heating using a mobile.

Smarthome heating controls mean greater ease of interaction that results in saving money in the long run. It also allows you to control heating in different rooms all from one place, as well as turning hot water on and off at any time.

The first step involves ScottishPower coming to your home, removing the old heating controls and installing the fancy new Climote Hub with twist wheel. The whole installation process should only take 30 minutes, says Climote.

Then they will help you install the app, for iPhone or Android, and walk you through how it all works. For those with older phones the Hub can even be controlled from a text message or via a web page.

Neil Clitheroe CEO, Retail and Generation at ScottishPower added, "The Connect hub will be a popular product with our customers, helping to make heating systems more responsive and allowing customers’ greater control of their utility outgoings, all of which can be achieved using Climote’s technology".

