Noke smart padlock uses Bluetooth-enabled phones to unlock instead of keys

There's a new smart product in the works called Noke. It's a Bluetooth-enabled padlock that doesn't require a key (Get it? "No key." Yeah.)

Noke recently landed on Kickstarter and has surpassed the $50,000 mark of its $100,000 goal, and it still has 30 days left to go. The campaign is making headlines because it could reinvent the way we use padlocks. Instead of remembering cumbersome codes or keys, all you have to do is remember your phone with Noke. And that shouldn't be too hard, because most people don't forget their phones before leaving home.

Noke works with an Android and iOS app. Once you've downloaded the app, Noke automatically finds and pairs to your phone. You must have a phone that supports Bluetooth 4.0 however. Pairing Noke to your phone will allow the padlock to wake up and search for your phone or even a separate device that has been permitted access through the Noke app. Whenever Noke is within 10 feet of the permitted device, it will instantly unlock after you press its shank.

You won't need to launch the Noke app or even remove your phone from your pocket. It's all a very streamlined process. In addition, should you ever forget your phone, you can still unlock the Noke with a custom emergency code. Just press the shackle to enter a predetermined combination, sort of like Morse code. Cool, right? The Noke app has some nifty tricks too; you can name your Noke, for instance, and even give it a photo if you desire.

You can back Noke for $59 right now on Kickstarter and get $30 off the expected retail price. The company behind Noke, called FUZ Designs, said delivery should occur around next February, though shipping outside of the US costs an extra $15. Oh, and for an additional $20 pledge, FUZ Designs has designed a custom chain and bike mount that will securely attach Noke to your bike.

Watch Noke's promo video on Kickstarter for more details.