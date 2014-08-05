  Smeg's retro-style KLF02 kettle will let you make tea in seven temperatures

Appliance manufactuer Smeg is probably best known for its funky retro-style fridges but the company has recently announced a small domestic appliances range, which includes a clever kettle.

The KLF02 variable temperature kettle features the signature curves and fifties-style lettering Smeg is known for, but it comes with the choice of seven temperature settings from 50 degrees celsius to 100 degrees celsius instead of just giving you boiling water like most standard kettles.

The stainless steel body offers a capacity of 1.7-litres and it comes with a push-pull opening lid, electronic temperature control, and a keep warm function that will keep the water warm for 20 minutes.

You'll also find an automatic shut-off function, 360-degree swivel base and it features anti-slip feet to make sure it doesn't go for walkies across your worktop.

The Smeg KLF02 variable temperature kettle measures 223 x 170mm and it will be available in cream, black, red, pastel blue, pastel pink, mint green and chrome shades from late 2014. When it arrives, you'll find it in Euronics stores across the country, as well as John Lewis, Lakeland and Curry's for £109.99.

If you can't wait that long for a smart kettle then there is always Heston Blumenthal's Sage kettle which also allows you to choose the temperature for the perfect cuppa or if that's till not smart enough, you could consider the iKettle that lets you boil it from your smartphone.

