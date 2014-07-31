  1. Home
CoeLux's fake window mimics the sunlight so you'll never have to go outside again

Those who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder can now rejoice. A new light therapy solution has been developed that not only wards off the winter blues but also recreates the sky in your very own home.

Paolo Di Trapani, a professor at Italy’s University of Insubria, spent 10 years developing a system called CoeLux, and it delivers artificial sunlight through a fake window or skylight. The technology could illuminate dark spaces like subway stations or even provide psychological healing properties in senior's facilities and other healthcare settings.

Although it is only a few millimeters thick, CoeLux resembles natural sunlight. It uses proprietary technology, nanoparticle-structured materials, select LED lighting, and a complex optical system paired with a photorealistic rendering engine to mimic the Rayleigh scattering process that occurs in the atmosphere via a 3D-like effect.

The CoeLux system is available in three models. CoeLux 30 offers a 30-degree angle beam with warmer, more lateral light often found in Nordic countries, while CoeLux 45 delivers a 45-degree angle beam from the Mediterranean basin that is medium and balanced. And finally, CoeLux 60 is a dramatic tropical light with bright, cool, and high contrast rays.

READ: Man turns kitchen microwave into lethal weapon, survives

Di Trapani's CoeLux system was funded by the European Union and featured by the European Commission at the 2014 Innovation Convention in Brussels. It was also selected as one of 12 upcoming innovative technologies in the EU. You can see an installation example in Venice at the 2014 Biennale Architettura.

Check out the gallery below for more press images.

