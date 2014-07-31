  Insignia Lite: Shower yourself in LED light and Bluetooth tunes, but mainly water

UK shower retail specialist Smart Price Warehouse now stocks possibly the coolest shower in the world.

The Insignia Lite steam shower is no mere box that sprays water on you (although it does that too) it also has colour-changing LED mood lights, built-in FM radio, plus Bluetooth and USB connectivity so you can hook up your smartphone to play your favourite tunes.

It measures 900 x 900 x 2200mm and features and overhead rain shower. a digital hand shower and six Chrome Hydro massage jets running down the inside of the unit. It has a wooden floor and matching seat inside. However, it is the mood lighting that mostly strikes it apart as different to the norm.

Like Philips hue or other similar LED systems, the colours can be controlled by a touch sensitive remote control. There are 18 different pre-programmed colour sequences and effects, plus other colour schemes can be chosen through the wheel on the remote.

The Insignia Lite features a stereo speaker in the roof that can play music from the internal FM radio, or the digital system can be hooked up to an iPhone, iPad, Android device or any other smartphone or tablet that supports Bluetooth (basically, all of them). With the USB port, music can be played from a memory stick too.

There's an LCD screen and smart touch control panel inside, to save you from stumbling around for the remote.

Smart Price Warehouse is now selling the Insignia Lite for £1,295 including delivery and a five-year warranty. It previously retailed for £1,899.