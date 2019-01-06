11 must-have smart bathroom gadgets

Of all the rooms in your house, the bathroom probably isn't top of the priority list for splashing cash on gadgets, seeing as most of your time is probably spent elsewhere unless you are an avid bubble bath fan.

But that's not to say the bathroom doesn't have its fair share of exciting gadgets and in fact, it has just as much potential to be as smart as the rest of your home. There are plenty of devices that can turn your bathroom into a clever one. Here are a few available now, as well as some coming soon.

The Toto Neorest NX2 intelligent toilet, announced at CES 2019, features automatic open and close, as well as automatic flush but it also comes with a heated seat, Toto Washlet cleansing system and energy and water-saving features.

It might not have Alexa built-in, like the Kohler smart toilet, but the Toto Neorest NX2 has an in-bowl catalytic deodoriser and a cleansing technology that uses electrolysed water with a slightly acidic pH value, as well as a coated bowl activated by an integrated UV light to ensure the bowl remains free of waste, limescale and mould. Clever.

The Kohler Numi 2.0 toilet is first and foremost a product that allows you to pee into it but don't make the mistake of thinking that's its sole purpose. The second generation of the smart toilet from Kohler does everything for you, except the physically peeing part.

Numi 2.0 has Amazon Alexa built in, offering access to thousands of Alexa skills, but it has plenty of other features too. Numi 2.0's seat will automatically raise and close, warm your bum up and the toilet comes with advanced lighting and an improved built-in speaker system over its predecessor too for a "fully immersive experience".

The Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3 is a small Bluetooth speaker that is not only IP67 water and dust resistant but it floats too, which means it isn't just suitable for the bathroom, it's suitable for the bath itself. The UE Boom 3 is the smaller version of the Megaboom 3, also worth considering if you want some extra bass in your bathroom, and both come with a Bluetooth range of 45-metres so you can leave your phone in your bedroom.

Featuring a "Magic Button" on the top, you can play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker without needing your phone and a long press will also offer access to Apple Music and Deezer playlists when connected to an iOS or Android device, respectively. The Boom 3 has 360-degree sound that will make sure your bathroom is the place to be.

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead makes singing in the shower even more tempting with its built-in wireless speaker that connects to your devices using Bluetooth. There are a number of options to get this in your life, including either buying the Moxie with or without a wall arm, with a large showerhead or just the wireless speaker on its own.

The speaker will work with your Bluetooth-connected device up to 32 feet away and it will pop out of the showerhead if you want to bring it and all its 1.5-watt glory with you. There is a built-in rechargeable battery that will give you around seven hours playing time and the speaker itself comes in four colour options so you can even add a bit of style to the bathroom while you're at it.

Fitbit's Aria 2 scales track weight, body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI) and lean mass. The scales sync wirelessly with the Fitbit app, which is available for iOS, Android and Windows devices, where you'll be able to see charts and graphs, presenting trends and progress in an easy to understand format.

The Aria 2 scales offer a sleek design with a polished glass surface and they work with Fitbit devices so you can get a better understanding of how your activity impacts your weight. The Fitbit scales, like the Withings scales further down, recognise up to eight users.

The Withings Smart Body Analyser Wi-Fi Scales will give you an accurate weight recording, along with body fat measurements, Body Mass Index (BMI), heart rate readings and information on air quality and the day's weather. The scales feature automatic user recognition for up to eight users and they will also help you position yourself properly for the most accurate weigh in with a Position Control function.

The Health Mate app will let you set weight goals and it will break them down into achievable targets, plus there are also a number of partners, such as MyFitnessPal so you'll find the scales are compatible with some of your favourite fitness apps too, allowing for easy integration.

Kohler offers the Verdera Voice Lighting Mirror with Amazon Alexa voice control. The mirror features built-in lighting, including a motion-activated night light and there are speakers on board too. It comes in 24-inch, 33-inch and 40-inch size options.

The voice control function allows you to control any other Kohler Konnect devices you have with a simple command, as well as offer access to Alexa features, such as shopping, playing music and getting traffic updates. The Verdera mirror has also been announced with Google Assistant at CES 2019, though this model is not yet available to buy.

Philips Hue is one of the go-to companies when it comes to smart lighting and the Adore mirror is just one of the many connected devices within the Hue portfolio, though this one is IP44 rated so it's safe for the bathroom. Adore is a 560 x 560mm circular mirror that features a Philips Hue White Ambience Philips Hue light around its circumference.

The smart ring can be controlled via the Hue app, the accompanying remote control dimmer switch, Hue's Motion Sensor, or your voice through one of the compatible voice assistants. As with other Hue White Ambience lights, you'll be able to select four settings comprising Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The mirror isn't heated though so while you might find the relax lighting great for a bath, you might not be able to see yourself at the same time.

The Savvy Smart Mirror, unveiled at CES 2019, is a mirror that doubles up as a 22-inch touchscreen when switched on, compatible with any Android-based app or device. It runs on Android 7.1, features Bluetooth 4.0, dual-band Wi-Fi and a HDMI port.

Offering an integrated motion sensor, the Savvy Mirror will learn the dimensions of your bathroom and recognise you when you enter. There is a far-field microphone on board too, as well as speakers, and the Savvy Mirror also has digital voice assistance, screen casting capabilities and video calling capabilities. Needless to say, this is no ordinary mirror.

The Tech2O Bathroom TV is an IP68-rated TV that is safe for the bathroom. It comes in nine sizes from 15-inches to 65-inches and in three styles including Reflex Silver, Magic Mirror and Deep Black so there should be one suitable for most bathrooms. Each model has a Full HD 1080p LG panel LED panel as standard, coupled with built-in Smart TV and Freeview and the panel is heated too so it won't steam up.

There's a waterproof remote control with all Tech2O models, as well as built-in Magic Eye IR Link System, meaning you will be able to watch and control Sky if you have it. Two external speakers also come with each model, offering 80-watts output and each model also has HDMI, Scart and USB ports. The Tech2O Bathroom TVs run on Android and they have a 1.5GHz dual-core Amologic processor under their hoods.

The Waterpebble is for those of you who want to become more eco-conscious or simply save some money on your water bill. It has been designed to take the effort out of saving water and the pebble-shaped device will monitor water going down the plug hole, memorise your first shower and use it as a benchmark.

Each following shower you have, the Waterpebble will indicate when to finish showering by using a series of three lights - red, orange and green - with green meaning start, orange telling you the half way point and red letting you know it is time to stop. The idea is that your water usage is reduced a little each time you shower, helping you save water without having to think about it too much. It can also be reset at anytime.