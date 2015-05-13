6 must-have smart bathroom gadgets that are available now

Of all the rooms in your house, the bathroom probably isn't top of the priority list for splashing cash on gadgets, seeing as most of your time is probably spent elsewhere unless you are an avid bubble bath fan.

But that's not to say the bathroom doesn't have its fair share of exciting gadgets and in fact, it has just as much potential to be as smart as the rest of your home.

There are plenty of devices available now that can turn your bathroom into a clever one. Here are six available smart bathroom gadgets to consider, whether you are installing a new bathroom or upgrading.

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead aims to make singing in the shower even more tempting with its built-in wireless speaker that connects to your devices using Bluetooth. There are a number of options to get this in your life, including either buying the Moxie with or without a wall arm, with a large showerhead or just the wireless speaker on its own.

The speaker will work with your Bluetooth-connected device up to 32 feet away and it will pop out of the showerhead if you want to bring it and all its 1.5-watt glory with you.

There is a built-in rechargeable battery that will give you around seven hours playing time and the speaker itself comes in five colour options so you can even add a bit of style to the bathroom while you're at it.

PRICE: £106

The Withings Smart Body Analyser Wi-Fi Scales do exactly what their name suggests and more. They will give you an accurate weight recording, along with body fat measurements, Body Mass Index (BMI), heart rate readings and information on air quality and the day's weather.

The scales feature automatic user recognition for up to eight users so they know who they are weighing and they will also help you position yourself properly for the most accurate weigh in with the Position Control function.

The Health Mate app will let you set weight goals and it will break them down into achievable targets, plus there are also a number of partners, such as MyFitnessPal so you'll find the scales are compatible with some of your favourite fitness apps too, allowing for easy integration.

PRICE: £129.95

The Crosswater Digital Duo is a two-way control system that allows you to switch between your shower or your bath easily. Apart from looking good, the Duo offers control of the temperature and flow for the perfect shower, or temperature and depth of your perfect bath at the touch of a button.

There is built-in memory that will store individual settings for up to three people and the Duo is compatible with an iOS app that will allow you control your bath and shower from anywhere in the home on a wireless network. It means you can get the shower warmed up from the comfort of your bed before you step in, or you can turn it on as you come home from a run for example.

There is also a wired remote control available that operates your bath or shower up to six metres away so you can put it on the bedroom wall by the light switch for your ensuite bathroom for example.

PRICE: From £1199

The Tech2O Cyber Mirror doesn't come cheap, but isn't just a mirror. It's a mirror, TV and internet portal in one with an IP63 rating meaning it is safe to use in the bathroom. It has a 32-inch Full HD 1080p LED touchscreen display, Windows 8 software, an Intel Core i3 processor and there is Wi-Fi functionality so this mirror isn't your average piece of glass that shows you how bad you look in the morning.

Freeview is also built-in, as are two 10-watt speakers so bubble bath time can become catching up on your favourite soap time – no pun intended. You can also use it to flick through emails or apps such as Facebook, as well as do your hair, check your make-up (wearing dependant) and listen to music.

In terms of specs, there are a number of inputs including three HDMI and three USB ports so if you want to use Chromecast with it to watch a film or series from Netflix, this shouldn't be a problem - except for wrinkly fingers - and you can even mount it as portrait or landscape. The Tech2O Cyber Mirror measures 1300 x 700 x 98.5mm and weighs 76kg so make sure your wall is strong enough to hold it or you might end up with seven years bad luck coming your way.

PRICE: £3749

The Kohler Numi toilet proves that almost anything can be gadgety when you have some spare cash, even toilets. First and foremost the Numi is of course a product that allows you to pee into it but don't make the mistake of thinking that's its sole purpose. It does everything for you, except the physically peeing part.

This toilet will automatically raise and close the seat, warm your bum up and even warm your toes. There is a self-cleaning bidet that has adjustable water temperature and pressure controls, plus there is also ambient lighting in seven colours. A built-in speaker system that connects to a remote docking station, a touchscreen and a touch panel remote so you can pick your preferences are also onboard.

The Numi also has a Bluetooth receiver so you can stream music from your mobile, an SD card slot for personalised welcome messages or custom playlists and a USB port for software updates.

PRICE: $6400

The Waterpebble is for those of you who want to become more eco-conscious or simply save some money on your water bill. It has been designed to take the effort out of saving water and the pebble-shaped device will monitor water going down the plug hole, memorise your first shower and use it as a benchmark.

Each following shower you have, the Waterpebble will indicate when to finish showering by using a series of three lights - red, orange and green - with green meaning start, orange telling you the half way point and red letting you know it is time to stop.

The idea is that your water usage is reduced a little each time you shower, helping you save water without having to think about it too much. It can also be reset at anytime if you decide the first shower you took was too short for example.

PRICE: £10.99