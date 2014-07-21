  Whirlpool's Swash machine doesn't wash but still makes your clothes look and feel clean

Whirpool and P&G have introduced a new at-home laundry machine that can get rid of wrinkles and odors from your clothes - while also making them feel like they're new or haven't been worn.

Called Swash, the machine eliminates the high cost and inconvenience of processes like dry cleaning. Sure, it can only refresh one garment at a time, but Charles Pierce, group president of P&G New Business Creation, said it will notably get your clothes "ready to wear quickly, effectively, easily and without requiring extensive resources." And it does all this in 10 minutes, with just a press of a button.

In order to use Swash, you must clip your clothes into place via the machine's tension system. You will then need to insert a Swash Pod cup into Swash. Think of these cups as Keurig cups, but instead of coffee, they hold a "uniquely designed solution" that the Swash machine will spray onto your clothes. A "rapid thermal drying function" will later heat the spray solution and airdry your clothes, rapidly.

Swash plugs directly into a standard 120-volt wall outlet. It doesn't require water, plumbing, pipes, vents, special hook-ups, or professional installation. That means you can put it anywhere in your house, not just the laundry room. It stands 53.5-inches tall, 54.5-inches deep, and 16.5-inches wide. But best of all: Swash works with all types of fabrics including denim, wool, polyester, lycra, cotton, cashmere, sequins, beading, and lace.

Gone are the days of dry-cleaning and ironing your suit, whether by hand or at a pricey laundromat. Now you can clip your suit into Swash, then hop in the shower at home, and emerge just as clean as your newly-Swashed suit. Even if your suit is stretched from wear, all the fibers will be restored, and you won't have to worry about dyes washing away or damaging delicate embellishments either.

Swash is now available for pre-order exclusively at Bloomingdale and on Bloomingdales.com, though it will be available for purchase at other retailers in the US (such as Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond). It is expected to launch in September 2014, with a retail price of $499. The Swash Pods - available in the scents Awaken, Recharge, and Unwind – will cost $6.99 for 12 cups.

Watch the promo video above for more information.