  Bistro smart feeder can recognise your cat's face and monitor eating habits

There's a new feeding machine on Indiegogo that turns cat parents into helicopter parents. It's called Bistro Smart Feeder.

If you've ever loved a cat, you've probably worried about whether they eat or drink enough. After all, their eating behaviour is closely tied to their health. Well a new project on crowdfunding website Indiegogo aims to give you a convenient, reliable, and just plain cool way to keep track of your cat's diet and health. Bistro Smart Feeder even features cat-facial recognition technology, enabling it to monitor multiple cats living in one household.

The machine features a camera, food hopper, both a feeding tray and waterer tray with load sensors, and a weight scale. It also comes with a free app that lets you watch your cat eat in real-time and check health reports. You can get notices when your cat's not eating or drinking enough or when they're overweight and underweight. The idea is that you will be able to leave home for work or even vacation but still feel at ease about your cat's well-being.

The Bistro campaign on Indiegogo has a goal of $100,000. It just launched and has only earned a few thousand so far. If you want one of these nifty devices before they hit retail shelves, pledge $149 today. The retail price is expected to be $249 after it begins shipping in February 2015.

Keep in mind that you must pay $40 in shipping if you live outside of the US or Taiwan.