Get even more goodness from fruit and veg with Dualit's Dual-Max juicer, only £100

Dualit has announced the Dual-Max Juicer to its range of iconic small kitchen appliances, featuring the company's Double Sieve technology.

The technology means that the juicer will not only juice the fruit, but it will then move onto the remaining pulp to give you maximum juice extraction.

The Dual-Max juicer features an 800W dual speed motor so it should be able to handle both hard and soft fruit, meaning if you want celery and carrots one day but oranges and berries the next, this shouldn't be a problem for it.

Each bowl and attachment is dishwasher safe so it should be easy to clean and it comes with an 800ml storage jug with froth separator for pure juices, along with a 70mm wide feeding tube for whole fruits and a 2-litre removable pulp container.

Additionally, the Dual-Max juicer has a non-slip base and there are a number of recipes included, as well as a three-day Juice Plan from Club Dualit.

The company has also teamed up with independent natural juice therapist Lesley Hawker to develop a few recipes for you to try so if you are into your juices, the Detox Dream sounded pretty tasty.

You will need two apples, a pear, a carrot, a stick celery, half a cucumber, half a yellow or red pepper, a small raw beetroot, a broccoli stem and half an unwaxed, unpeeled lemon to make it. Yummy.

The Dualit Dual-Max juicer will set you back £99.99 and it will be available this month from the Dualit website and retailers nationwide.