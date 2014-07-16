  'Coolest' cooler with built-in blender, speaker, charger and more raises over $5m (Update)

UPDATE: The Coolest cooler has now utterly smashed it's Kickstarter goal and continued on to raise a stunning $5 million.

This could be the ultimate cooler, hence the name "Coolest". And it appears Kickstarter fans agree as it's smashed its $50,000 goal in the first day with $1.7 million pledged so far on its second day on Kickstarter.

This is a really well designed bit of kit that's clearly had a lot of time put into it by creator and professional product developer Ryan Grepper. At it's most basic this is a cooler for keeping ice, drinks and food cold, but it's also so much more.

With an 18 volt battery built-in the Coolest has a blender unit that can grind up cocktails in a second. And yes that battery can also be used to charge your mobile. It also powers a light in the lid to help you find drinks at night. And there's a removable Bluetooth speaker that slips into the front.

But the design smarts go even further with every detail given attention. The wheels are extra wide to avoid falling when taken across bumpy fields. But carrying it along with other picnic kit is also made easy as it has built-in cable ties and a pull-up carry handle like on a suitcase, allowing you to load it with stuff and wheel it along. There's special storage places for cutlery and plates and it even has a built-in cooler divider that doubles as a cutting board.

All that and on the outside there's a bottle opener, of course.

The early bird special price of $165 is gone but anyone can buy one now for $185. The kicker? If you're outside the US it'll cost you a further $100 for shipping, which will happen in February 2015.

