Lavazza A Modo Mio Minu serves up espresso in a tight space

Lavazza has announced that it will introduce a new espresso machine in October that is small enough to fit in to virtually any kitchen.

The model, called the Lavazza Minu, will take on the incredibly popular Pixie Nespresso coffee machine from Magimix in the size stakes, although only work with Lavazza's A Modo Mio capsule range.

It is the company's smallest worktop coffee machine to date, measuring 12.1cm wide by 25.3cm heigh and only 29cm deep.

Costing £69.99, the coffee machine will be available in a range of primary colours like white and red, and feature a large manual switch on the side of the machine to swap between espresso and lungo coffee sizes. There is a small water reservoir on the back of the unit so you've always got water ready to make your coffee.

Lavazza's capsules work in a similar way to Nespresso's and come in 10 different flavours.