Dualit tea brings the great British cuppa to Nespresso machines

Dualit has launched a range of tea capsules for Nespresso coffee machines, allowing you to hijack the machine to make a nice cup of tea for when a shot of espresso just isn't enough.

Coming in the same style pods as conventional Nespresso coffees, so as to fit the range of machines already available on the market, the engineers at Dualit have devised a new filter that slows the speed of the water pouring through the tea leafs. This prevents a froth forming on the top of the tea; normally a good thing with Nespresso coffee.

That engineering means that you get a perfect cuppa every time without having to boil a kettle.

The pods will come in a range of different flavours including English Breakfast, Peppermint, and Blackcurrant and cost £3.30 for 10 capsules.

While Dualit does concede that the Nespresso machines from the likes of Magimix and itself won't let you vary the temperature of the water, it believes that most people won't notice or be that bothered.

While the smaller machines and their tiny reservoirs are unlikely to keep a troupe of builders happy, it should mean that when your dinner guests ask for a peppermint tea at the end of the evening you don't have to tut.