The secret to making perfect toast: New Dualit toaster uses algorithm for just that

Dualit, the company that is most famous for making those pop up toasters that are ubiquitous in hotel kitchens, has created a toaster that it claims can make the perfect toast every time.

Acknowledging that cooking bread varies depending on the temperature in the room or whether or not you've used the toaster already, the British company has created a special algorithm that varies the length of cooking depending on the surrounding environment.

If you are worried that your perfect toast isn't the same as Dualit's perfect toast, you shouldn't be. There is still a dial to set how you like your bread cooked, but it means that if you set the dial to a given number, regardless of whether it is the first toast of the day or the last after a busy breakfast, it will come out exactly the same every time.

"This Dualit patented technology calculates each variable in the toaster, from room and toaster temperature to how many slices it has toasted or how long it has had to cool," explained the father and son team in charge of the company to Pocket-lint when we were shown the new toaster.

The algorithm, created by the company with the help of Imperial College, should mean that if you like your toast lightly toasted, it will be that every time.

The technology can be found in two of the company's new toasters; the new Dualit Stoneware Lite Four-Slice Toaster (£84.50) and the company's Brushed Architect Four-Slice Toaster (£99.95).