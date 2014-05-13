Fibaro's Home Center 2 and Home Center Lite hubs bring easy home automation to the UK

Fibaro UK has launched an Internet of Things-like home automation system. It uses one of two control modules that rely on the Z-Wave wireless protocol to connect with almost any type of device, gadget, and appliance found in your home.

Z-Wave is a wireless communications protocol - or a set of digital rules for exchanging data within or between things. It's designed for home automation and allows you to remotely control everything from an iron to the lighting in your house. There are millions of Z-Wave-supported devices available from roughly 300 manufacturers around the world. In fact, the flagship Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas uses more 65,000 Z-Wave-supported devices alone.

And now Fibaro is offering an easy-to-install system that uses Z-Wave. The brain of Fibaro's system is either the Home Center 2 or Home Center Lite. They eliminate the need for special knowledge of cables and networking equipments. That's because they're wirelessly-controlled smart hubs (also known as control modules) that connect to a variety of sensors and other modules for your home. They are compatible with any Z-Wave-supported device.

That means you can pair the Home Center 2 or Home Center Lite to something like the Philips Hue smart LED lightbulbs. Once a Fibaro hub is linked to a home router or ethernet port, it can easily pair to several devices with a one-click interface. Also, after everything is synced, you can access Fibaro's home automated system through a mobile device or computer. In other words, you'll be able to take control of your home from anywhere.

"So if a window is open and it starts to rain, Fibaro can warn you by push notification, or activate a relay to close it; if an iron is left on and the room is empty, Fibaro can switch it off and prevent a fire," explained Fibaro. "Fibaro can increase energy efficiency by monitoring the power consumption of your home and regulating the actions of wasteful appliances, or by allowing heating and air conditioning systems to communicate and work in harmony."

The Fibaro Home Center 2 is available from Fibaro UK for £499. The Home Center Lite is available for £249. Watch the video above to learn more about Home Center 2 and Fibaro's home automation system, or you can watch the video below to learn more about Fibaro.