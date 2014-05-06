Miele Scout RX1 robotic vacuum cleaner will clean your home for hours

Miele has entered the robotic vacuum cleaner market, launching its own model to take on the likes of the iRobot Roomba and the Samsung Navibot ranges.

The Miele Scout RX1 offers many of the same features as its competitors, but with a two hour battery life and a bevy of sensors, including a camera that maps where to clean by staring at your ceiling.

Costing £700, the cleaner is designed for those that "live in an apartment or as a secondary cleaner", a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint at the launch event at Grand Designs Live.

"Most robotic vacuums operate on a ‘chaotic’ or ‘systematic’ navigation yet both have their drawbacks – either travelling through rooms in a random fashion, as there is no camera on board or unreliably reaching all areas," claimed Miele.

"With the Scout RX1 vacuum cleaner, the Smart Navigation system uses the principle of ‘systematic’ navigation but with more enhanced electronics and software, making it a benchmark product in terms of navigation capacity."

That systematic cleaning mode also includes a turbo option that will clean your room in lines, rather like you cut grass, and can handle thick rugs up to 2cm in height.

And users can opt to treat the cleaner as a remote control car and use the accompanying remote to clean specific areas. Plus, a timer mode can be used to clean when you are out.

Miele claim that the Scout RX1 can clean 150m2 on a single charge and should offer a number of advantages over the market leaders telling us that the company has waited this long to enter the market because it wanted something that was good, rather than rushed.

The robotic vacuum cleaner goes on pre-order this month and will be available from June.