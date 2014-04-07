  Micro by M3D: The $300 3D printer on Kickstarter that's already raised over $1m

You can finally buy a 3D printer without emptying your bank account, thanks to a new campaign on crowd-funding website Kickstarter.

The campaign is for Micro, one of the most affordable and consumer-friendly 3D printers available. According to the machine's development team, M3D, all you have to do is plug in the printer, download or create models, hit print, and then "watch your custom creations form right before your eyes".

The Micro features a sensor technology called Micro Motion, as well as a feedback system with auto-leveling and auto-calibration, all of which make Micro super easy for you to 3D-print toys, jewelry, replacement parts - whatever you want. You can also use PLA or ABS, standard 1.75 mm filament spools, or Micro's own filament spools.

As for the software inside of Micro, M3D described it as "interactive and enjoyable", like a game, and that it has a simple interface and full touchscreen capability. It lets you search and browse pre-designed models online, organise 3D models you've downloaded, adjust models, and of course print them.

Micro can be used with any Windows, Mac, or Linux based system. To get on the waiting list, you'll need to pledge at least $299 on Kickstarter. The campaign has already reached its funding goal, so you will definitely receive a unit. That said, place your order now. Spots are limited and filling fast.

Check out Micro's Kickstarter video above for more details.

UPDATE: The Kickstarter campaign, which asked for $50,000 has now raised over $1m in the first 24 hours. Wow.