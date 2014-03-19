  Quirky and GE's Aros smart air conditioner can be controlled from your smartphone

There's a new air conditioner from Quirky and General Electric that aims to replace your old "dumb" unit. It's called Aros. And Aros is smart.

Aros, which is designed for a connected home (sort of like the Nest Learning Thermostat), looks like a sleek white and modern unit with a blue vanishing LED temperature display and touch-capacitive controls. It offers 8,000 BTU for maximum cooling in an area up to 350 sq. ft., an upward airflow design that increases circulation, three cooling modes, three fan speeds, and retracting wings to ensure an air-tight fit into windows.

According to Quirky, a self-described invention company and think-tank headquartered in New York City, Aros can learn from your budget, location, schedule, and usage to auto-maintain temperature and increase your savings on electric. You can also control Aros by using Quirky's Wink app for iOS and Android. The best part? This smart machine only costs $300. We've contacted Quirky for details about global availability and will update when more information is known.

GE invested $30 million into Quirky in 2013, and it gave the startup's inventors access to its library of industrial patents. Aros, a smart appliance which fits into the Internet of Things' trend, is the first major product from that Quirky and GE partnership. The two companies, up until now, have only produced a range of niche smart devices that are, well, quirky to say the least. For instance, last year, they introduced a smart egg tray for your refrigerator.

You can pre-order Aros on Amazon today. It'll begin shipping in May. For more details, check out the promo video above.