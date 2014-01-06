  Linksys WRT1900AC: Bringing sexy Wi-Fi back

Linksys has announced the Linksys WRT1900AC, bringing back the iconic WRT with a revamp for the demanding modern user.

Think of a router and you'll probably picture the Linksys WRT, with its black and blue colour scheme. The design was so iconic, it became the embodiment of the internet in South Park, with the WRT54G being the best selling router of all time, according to Linksys.

Linksys has updated the new dual-band Wi-Fi router with a dual-core 1.2GHz processor, four antenna and eSata and USB2/3 ports. There's a Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports on the rear.

The WRT1900AC offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and as the name suggests, it supports IEEE 802.11ac as you'd expect. The aim, say Linksys, was to create a router without compromise, to give the best possible Wi-Fi experience to the power user.

"We have brought back the WRT because our customers have asked for a router that had the reliability, functionality and open source capabilities but with today's AC wireless technology. The WRT1900AC is the result of all these requests," said Mike Chen, VP of product management for Linksys.

As with previous WRT models, the 1900AC is designed to be stackable, but it can also be wall mounted if you'd rather to get it off your desk.

There will be high gain antenna accessories to add to the four antenna on the WRT, although it actually uses the three best antenna for the set-up you have, once installed.

The WRT1900AC will also come with the Smart Wi-Fi features seen on other Linksys routers recently. This will give you enhanced controls over your Wi-Fi network, so you can easily control access from an accompanying smartphone app on Android or iOS.

There will also be a Network Map as part of the Smart Wi-Fi feature that will let you see all the devices connected to your router and individually change the parental controls for each device.

Those looking for open source love with the WRT will be happy too. Linksys says that OpenWRT developers will be given the SDKs and APIs to develop custom firmware for the new router.

The Linksys WRT1900AC is designed to be the best of the best when it comes to Wi-Fi routers and it is due to land in store from spring 2014 for around €279 (£232).