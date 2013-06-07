  Smeg chops up old Fiat 500s, turns them into fridges

Fiat 500 fans look away, unless you want to see your favourite car chopped into bits. Fiat has teamed up with Smeg to produce a set of retro refrigerators built out of old Fiat 500s.

Smeg has taken out the back end of the car, along with the engine, and stuck a big ice box under the bonnet in what was originally the boot space. Called the Smeg 500, it even uses a chromed instrument panel in the style of the original Fiat 500.

Amazingly, Smeg is actually going to start producing these on a decent sized scale, although we don't know how many old Fiat 500s there are hanging around. The fridges will be shipping in white, red and green and are listed as coming soon on the specially made Smeg 500 website. It's all in Italian, but that adds to the fun.

Pricing is also TBC but you are essentially getting a pristinely restored vintage car, chopped in half and then a fridge built into it, so don't expect them to be cheap.

What we want to know is what's going to happen to all the other Fiat 500 back ends? We hope Smeg turns them into freezers, or at least does something special with them.

As Rimmer might say, better Smeg than dead.