Bosch unveils Indego, its first robot lawnmower, at Chelsea Flower Show

Bosch chose the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as the venue to launch its first robot lawnmower, the Indego. And it adorned Bosch spokeswoman and "urban gardner" Jess Hilton in a dress made of natural grasses and gypsophila to give the announcement a touch of class.

The Chelsea Flower Show runs until Saturday 25 May and Bosch is exhibiting and demonstrating its Indego robot if you fancy popping down (and are in London in the next couple of days).

Featuring the Logicut navigation system, the Indego automatically measures a garden, calculates the shortest possible route and mows orderly parallel lines. If it finds a branch, it will mow around it. And like many robot vacuum cleaners and other automated household devices, it will return to the charging station when running low to make sure there's enough juice to finish the job.

Short grass cuttings act as mulch, so benefits and cares for the lawn itself, and it can even handle 35 per cent slopes. There's also a PIN and alarm system to avoid its being stolen.

A single charge of the battery lasts up to 50 minutes of operation.

The Bosch Indego robot lawnmower costs approximately £1,300 and is available now

