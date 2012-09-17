Electrolux Grand Cuisine: Appliances to create a Michelin star-quality kitchen in your home

Electrolux has created a super-high-end range of kitchenware and appliances inspired directly by the equipment Michelin star chefs use on a daily basis. Called Electrolux Grand Cuisine, the collection is described as the only professional cooking system available for the home. And swanky homes at that.

The company has been making pro technology for top-end restaurants for numerous years, but thanks to its own research has opted to expand its remit. Each of the nine pieces of equipment in the Grand Cuisine collection aims to give consumers access to professional techniques, some of which many may be familiar with only through TV shows such as Masterchef and Great British Menu.

The system includes a Blast Chiller and Combination Oven. These offer a way to safely use the "cook and chill" method used in restaurants where food is cooked to 90 per cent readiness, then chilled in the Blast Chiller. This retains the flavours, colour and texture, but allow the chef to store it in advance of cooking fully. The Combination Oven can then automatically cook it perfectly, thanks to a built-in sensor.

A Precision Vacuum Sealer is included to cook items using a technique called "sous-vide", meaning "under vacuum". Food is cooked slowly in a vacuum, using water and Michelin-star chef Tom Aikens describes it as his favourite cooking method. "I can honestly say the vacuum sealer and sous-vide is my favourite gadget and cooking method," he says. "The fact is once you’ve tried cooking sous-vide it will change the way you cook forever."

The Precision Vacuum Sealer can also preserve fruit and vegetables for months, so you can store them when in season and cook with them when not.

There's a host of other professional kitchen appliances and technologies that make up the Electrolux Grand Cuisine collection, including Induction Zone, Gas Hob, Sear Hob, Surround Induction Zone, Stand Mixer and Bespoke Ventilation System. And there's also a Molteni French-style cooking stove.

The full range of equipment costs £65,000, excluding the Molteni stove, so it's perhaps for somebody who takes their cooking seriously. Or footballers.

You can find out more on the dedicated website, www.grandcuisine.com.